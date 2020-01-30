Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Scorpio Bulkers in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. Scorpio Bulkers’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

SALT opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $327.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.27. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 285,141 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 34.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

