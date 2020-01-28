Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Issues Earnings Results

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.16. 3,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,431. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $327.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SALT shares. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Fearnley Fonds lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

