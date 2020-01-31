Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.70.

Shares of SALT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.67. 656,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,572. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $279.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 285,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com