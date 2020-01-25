Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Scorpio Bulkers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SALT opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. Scorpio Bulkers has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Bulkers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

