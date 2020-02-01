Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Down 7.1%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $24.79, 3,031,930 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,752,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $136.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 692,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after acquiring an additional 114,529 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,497,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 415,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 68,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?