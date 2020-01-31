Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

STNG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.29.

STNG traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,031,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,125. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.13. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $40.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $136.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 692,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after purchasing an additional 114,529 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 31,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 53,896 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Finally, Virginia National Bank bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

