Scotiabank Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$14.75

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research note published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

DIR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.32.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.08. 203,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,198. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$10.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.01.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Read More: Economic Reports