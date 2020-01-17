Scotiabank Cuts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$24.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s previous close.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.58.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$20.18 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$10.70 and a twelve month high of C$25.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$50,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,612,500.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

