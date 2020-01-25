Scotiabank Downgrades ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Scotiabank currently has $74.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a positive rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.67.

NYSE COP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.62. 5,689,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,837,855. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.66. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 170.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance