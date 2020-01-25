Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Continental Resources stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.46. 4,014,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.77. Continental Resources has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $52.03.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 682.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

