Scotiabank Weighs in on PBF Energy Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng expects that the oil and gas company will earn $7.43 per share for the year. Scotiabank also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 target price on PBF Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,297,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after purchasing an additional 528,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 169,911 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 398.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 66,418 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 18,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 212,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $6,120,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,058,181 shares of company stock valued at $94,124,536. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

