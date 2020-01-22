Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $602.50

Shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 602.50 ($7.93) and last traded at GBX 600.50 ($7.90), with a volume of 272311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 598.50 ($7.87).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 555.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 530.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -175.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

