Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Director Sells $575,000.00 in Stock

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Hanft also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00.

NYSE:SMG opened at $122.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.76. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52 week low of $71.15 and a 52 week high of $122.85. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 615.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after buying an additional 192,368 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,100,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 332,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,849,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after buying an additional 68,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,303,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMG. Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

