Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Trading 1.7% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $119.47 and last traded at $117.58, 239,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 323,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.61.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $238,214.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,037 shares of company stock worth $2,403,287. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks