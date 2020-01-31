Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.95-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.282-3.345 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.95-5.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.52.

SMG stock traded up $5.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.82. The company had a trading volume of 611,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.12 and a 200 day moving average of $104.54. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $71.15 and a fifty-two week high of $121.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $238,214.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,037 shares of company stock worth $1,828,287. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

