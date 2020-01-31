Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.95-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28-3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.30 billion.Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.95-5.15 EPS.

NYSE SMG traded up $5.21 on Thursday, hitting $120.82. 611,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $71.15 and a fifty-two week high of $121.02. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.54.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.52.

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $238,214.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,040,072.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,037 shares of company stock worth $1,828,287. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

