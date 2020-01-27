Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY20 guidance at $4.95-$5.15 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $497.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.49 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SMG opened at $108.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $67.73 and a 1-year high of $114.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.52.

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $238,214.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,040,072.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,037 shares of company stock worth $1,828,287. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?