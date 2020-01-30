Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €66.00 by UBS Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €66.00 ($76.74) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on G24. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.60 ($83.26) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.50 ($79.65) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.86 ($70.77).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €62.55 ($72.73) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €39.76 ($46.23) and a 1-year high of €62.35 ($72.50). The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39.

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners