Scout24 (ETR:G24) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.80

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €60.80 ($70.70) and last traded at €60.65 ($70.52), with a volume of 30757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €60.45 ($70.29).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.90 ($73.14) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.40 ($64.42) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €59.44 ($69.11).

The company has a fifty day moving average of €58.12 and a 200-day moving average of €53.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Scout24 Company Profile (ETR:G24)

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

