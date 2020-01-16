Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of SCPH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,330. Scpharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a market cap of $105.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.47.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scpharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John H. Tucker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Scpharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Scpharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

