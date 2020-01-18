Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Update

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE SRL opened at $11.30 on Friday. Scully Royalty has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scully Royalty stock. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. grew its position in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,732,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,000 shares during the quarter. Scully Royalty makes up about 5.5% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. owned 21.81% of Scully Royalty worth $31,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests.

