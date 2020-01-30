SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:WORX opened at $2.55 on Thursday. SCWorx has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.95.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

