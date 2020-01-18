SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Trading Up 9.2%

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s stock price was up 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.07, approximately 1,993,289 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,449,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCYX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SCYNEXIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $62.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 230.55% and a negative net margin of 11,653.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SCYNEXIS Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 515,707 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 766,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

