SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCYX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.95.

Shares of SCYX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 496,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,644. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $58.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 11,653.81% and a negative return on equity of 230.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 219,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 515,707 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

