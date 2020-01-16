SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCYX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX remained flat at $$1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,096. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 11,653.81% and a negative return on equity of 230.55%. Equities analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 11.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 47.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 766,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 152.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 515,707 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.