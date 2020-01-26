SDI (ASX:SDI) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.84 ($0.60) and last traded at A$0.85 ($0.60), approximately 56,596 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.86 ($0.61).

The firm has a market cap of $101.04 million and a PE ratio of 13.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.85.

About SDI (ASX:SDI)

SDI Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of dental restorative materials, whitening systems, other dental materials in Australia, Europe, the United States, and Brazil. It offers alloys, adhesives, etchants, composites, glass ionomers, sealants, cements, tooth desensitizing agent and cavity cleansers, and tooth whitening products, as well as various equipment; and composite and glass ionomer accessories.

