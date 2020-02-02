SDL (LON:SDL) Hits New 1-Year High at $640.00

SDL plc (LON:SDL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 640 ($8.42) and last traded at GBX 640 ($8.42), with a volume of 2403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620 ($8.16).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Peel Hunt increased their target price on SDL from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 598.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 539.08. The stock has a market cap of $558.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

SDL Company Profile (LON:SDL)

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?