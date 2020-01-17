SDL (LON:SDL) Hits New 52-Week High at $630.00

SDL plc (LON:SDL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 630 ($8.29) and last traded at GBX 629.60 ($8.28), with a volume of 164244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 600 ($7.89).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SDL in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a market cap of $569.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 592.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 529.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

SDL Company Profile (LON:SDL)

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

