SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

SDX Energy (LON:SDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 38 ($0.50) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 36 ($0.47). Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

SDX opened at GBX 25.75 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88. SDX Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.80 ($0.59). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.37.

In related news, insider Tim Linacre bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £8,400 ($11,049.72).

About SDX Energy

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

