SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading 0.4% Higher

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.15 and last traded at $44.54, 113,661 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,792,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.23. SEA had a negative net margin of 86.49% and a negative return on equity of 104.70%. The firm had revenue of $763.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 214.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Ltd will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in SEA during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

