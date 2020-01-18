Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Seabridge Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

SA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.40 to $25.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 56,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.24 million, a PE ratio of -51.08 and a beta of -0.13. Seabridge Gold has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

