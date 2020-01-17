Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at C$17.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -83.01. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of C$14.74 and a 52 week high of C$21.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Carl Kraus sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$32,841.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$328,416.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

