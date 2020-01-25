SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Shares Up 6.2%

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shot up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.09, 593,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 554,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEAC. Lake Street Capital raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $166.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 43.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 151.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing