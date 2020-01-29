SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Update

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 185,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 151.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEAC. ValuEngine lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

SeaChange International stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $155.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 43.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that SeaChange International will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

