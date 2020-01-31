SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Trading Up 8.6%

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.68, approximately 1,216,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 658,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEAC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $174.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 43.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 151.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 29.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

