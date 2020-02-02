Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Director Robert J. Lipstein Buys 500 Shares

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Director Robert J. Lipstein purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $14,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,498.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,709,000 after buying an additional 107,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 17.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

