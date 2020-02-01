Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

SBCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 191,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,138. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,426 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 107,064 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 432,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 52,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 508.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

