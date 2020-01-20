Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.32 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will post $75.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.60 million to $75.98 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $72.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $297.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.30 million to $298.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $312.69 million, with estimates ranging from $307.20 million to $316.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.15. 161,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.08.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

