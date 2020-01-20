Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

SBCF opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,679,000 after purchasing an additional 265,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 508.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth approximately $4,652,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 107,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 31.6% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 380,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 91,371 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

