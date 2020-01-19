Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTCMKTS:SCBH) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.30, 3,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 1,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Commerce Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $175.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.19.

About Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH)

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings operates as a bank holding company for Seacoast Commerce Bank that provides various banking products and services principally to small and middle market businesses and individuals in California. Its deposits products include checking, investors' money market, basic money market, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

