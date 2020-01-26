SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Given News Impact Rating of 3.93

Media headlines about SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) have trended very positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SEACOR Marine earned a news impact score of 3.93 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

SMHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered SEACOR Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE SMHI opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.48. SEACOR Marine has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 32.56%.

In related news, Director Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 7,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $101,417.81. Also, CEO John M. Gellert purchased 15,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $194,750.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,530 shares of company stock worth $891,020. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SEACOR Marine

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

