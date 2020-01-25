Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.72

Shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.72 and last traded at $39.73, with a volume of 31648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.10.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08. The company has a market cap of $829.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Seacor had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $200.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,094,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Seacor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,232,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,538,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seacor by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Seacor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Seacor by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 175,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacor Company Profile (NYSE:CKH)

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio

