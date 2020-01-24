Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.66

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.66 and last traded at $61.64, with a volume of 219147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.05.

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 490,870 shares of company stock worth $28,688,546. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,168 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,491,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,410,000 after acquiring an additional 717,007 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

