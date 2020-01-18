Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target lifted by analysts at Cowen from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STX. Craig Hallum lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.53.

Shares of STX opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average of $53.83.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $5,803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $302,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,533 shares of company stock valued at $29,107,787 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 32.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 306.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,450 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

