Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Katherine Schuelke Sells 2,306 Shares

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Katherine Schuelke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $136,054.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $136,515.20.

On Friday, November 15th, Katherine Schuelke sold 62,257 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $3,714,875.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $63.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.61. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,036,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 101,002 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 71.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,168 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 18,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 40.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,491,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,410,000 after purchasing an additional 717,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 50.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

