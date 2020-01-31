Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Update

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,600 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 299,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SHIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.89. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $23.96 million during the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 80.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

