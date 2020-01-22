Seaport Global Securities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.13.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $75.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. Ashland Global has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $81.22.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.53 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Ashland Global by 216.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $40,205.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,594 shares in the company, valued at $520,860.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

