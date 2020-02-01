Seaport Global Securities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PolyOne in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PolyOne’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on POL. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PolyOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

POL stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.73.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,478,000 after purchasing an additional 491,079 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,749,000 after purchasing an additional 177,202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,150,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 3,010.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 630,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 401,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index