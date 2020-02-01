Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNR. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Pentair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

PNR stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. Pentair has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 19.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 33.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,970,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pentair by 39.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 136,812 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $263,660.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

