SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

SPNE opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $18.53.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.48 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith Valentine acquired 20,000 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 74,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

